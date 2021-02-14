February 14, 2021
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injury Scare For India As Cheteshwar Pujara Doesn't Take The Field On Day 2

Reserve opener Mayank Agarwal took the field in Cheteswhar Pujara's place after India were bowled out in the morning session of the second day

PTI 14 February 2021
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara did not take the field for England's first innings after being hit on the hand while batting on the opening day of the second Test in Chennai.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

Pujara made 21 off 58 balls in India's first inning score of 329. Reserve opener Mayank Agarwal took the field in Pujara's place after India were bowled out in the morning session of the second day.

"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Paytm Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," read an update from the BCCI.

Pujara had taken a lot of body blows in the recent series in Australia, especially in the final innings of the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane, but had carried on batting to play a part in his team's incredible win.

PTI Cheteshwar Pujara Chennai Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

