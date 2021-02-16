February 16, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injured Shubman Gill Taken For Precautionary Scan In Chennai

Shubman Gill, who scored 0 and 14 in the second India vs England Test, is not fielding on the fourth day

PTI 16 February 2021
Shubman Gill
File Photo
India opening batsman Shuhman Gill has sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on the third day of the second Test against England and has been taken for a precautionary scan, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

Day 4 Blog | Scorecard | News

The 21-year-old Gill, who scored 0 and 14 in the two innings of this match, will not be fielding on the fourth day.

"Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the second Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI medical team is assessing him. He will not be fielding today," it added.

The youngster played a big role in India's historic Test series win in Australia last month. He scored 29 and 50 in the first Test against England here which India lost by 227 runs.

