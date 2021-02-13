IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Axar Patel Makes Debut; Kuldeep Yadav And Mohammed Siraj Return As Jasprit Bumrah Rested

India made a host of changes in their playing XI for the second Test against England in Chennai starting Saturday. Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and revealed that left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel will make his debut in the longest format of the game.

Kohli handed the Test cap to Patel. Watch it here:

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested with in-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaces Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

