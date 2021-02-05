IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Relentless Rishabh Pant Tries To Cheer Up India On Chastening Day - WATCH

After their emphatic series win in Australia, India ran into Joe Root & Co in Chennai for the first Test series against England, and they toiled hard. At the close of play on Day 1, England were 263/3 (89.3) with Root unbeaten on 128 off 197 balls.

England skipper looked in complete control and added a 200-run stand with Dominic Sibley, who made a defiant 87 off 286. That stand, broken at the fag end of the day, sure did the damage.

As India tried to break the Sible-Root stand, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was at his oratory best, cheering up his teammates with a veritable live feed of what's going on and what to expect from the English pair.

Here's one footage, courtesy BCCI:

And his relentless effort earned plaudits from fans with many repeating the 23-year-old's words on social media, albeit in written format.

Rishabh Pant just doesn't stop.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ " come on,come on bhai logon" well done, well done, keep it tight. Pujinder come on. Nads bahut badiya. Come on lads. Body language down kyun hain" #RishabhPant #INDvENG — Meha Bhardwaj (@Bhardwajmeha) February 5, 2021

How do these batsmen spend hours with Rishabh Pant chattering away just behind them? ssssaabbbbbaaaaa... — Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) February 5, 2021

It's been some day listening to Rishabh Pant on the stump mic. Some of the recent snippets from his day on airðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant aka Spider-Pant knows how to keep the spirits high on the field from behind the wickets#INDvENG #RishabhPant — Aryan and Retr0 are listening ;) (@TheRetr07) February 5, 2021

There should be a clean feed with just Rishabh Pant talking, almost like a package on the broadcaster's platform. He is terrific entertainer both in front and behind the stumps #cricket #IndvEng — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant is a cricket fan who just happened to be on the pitch. — Satyam Arya (@satyamarya05) February 5, 2021

During the day's 89.3 overs play at The Chepauk, Pant said some interesting lines, like “khud se kuch nahi hota idhar, karna padta hai,” "bhaiyon kya ho gaya, toda tight ho jao," "body language neeche ho rahi hai" to motivate his team-mates.

He also focussed on individual players, using sweet nicknames. At one time, he even said a couple using Washington Sundar's name. He said, "mera naam hai Washington, mereko jana hai DC," while the spinner was on the attack.

Sensing Root's mood, Pant told Shahbaaz Nadeem "yeh shot hi maarega, sweep ya reverse." The young wicketkeeper also tried to impress seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, whom he kept calling "Aisha", with a prediction, saying “udhar se fasega toh mazza aaega."

Pant even sounded a leader when he told "bhagna padega Puj" to Cheteshwar Pujara after the fielder failed to stop a boundary.

Pant, billed as the heir-apparent to legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, warmed the benches as India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia in Adelaide. Then, he played crucial knocks, including an unbeaten 89 in the series-deciding Brisbane, to help India fought back from 1-0 and win 2-1.

