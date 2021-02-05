IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Creates Massive Record As England Dominate India In Chennai

England captain Joe Root stamped his class, yet again, with a brilliant century on Day 1 of the first Test against India at The Chepauk, Chennai Friday.

Root, who hit 228 and 186 in England's 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka before arriving in India, thus became the first-ever batsman to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test matches.

Root reached his hundred with a single off the last ball of the 78th over, bowled by Washington Sundar. He took 164 balls to reach the landmark. He now has 20 centuries in 100 matches.

The 30-year-old is also the ninth cricketer to hit a ton in his 100th match, after Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla.

Incidentally, Root also made his Test debut during the series against India in 2012.

At the time of filing the report, England were 242/2 (81) with Root and Dominic Sibley unbeaten on 109 and 85 runs respectively. They have added 179 runs in 339 balls for the third wicket.

Playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England: Joe Root (captain), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

