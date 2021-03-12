Is This The Greatest Shot Ever Played In Cricket? Kevin Pietersen Certainly Thinks So - WATCH

India got off to a horrendous start in the first T20I match against England, losing the top three -- KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan -- inside five overs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.

But there was Rishabh Pant, entertaining everyone with his fearless play. In the 4th over, the left-handed batsman reverse swept Jofra Archer for a six. He did the same against James Anderson during the Test series.

Watch the shot here:

What a shot Pant ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/nEx4iZfy54 — Pooja (@BackFootPunch_1) March 12, 2021

Former England captain, Kevin Pieterson called Pant's shot, "the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket."

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket.

Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6.



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Kevin PietersenðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@KP24) March 12, 2021

India rested opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma to give Dhawan game time. But the left-handed opener made only four runs off 12 balls.

At the toss, India captain Virat Kohli said that Rohit has been rested for the first two games.

Meanwhile, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back in the side along with Shardul Thakur.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opening match.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

