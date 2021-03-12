Is This The Greatest Shot Ever Played In Cricket? Kevin Pietersen Certainly Thinks So - WATCH

India got off to a horrendous start in the first T20I match against England, losing the top three -- KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan -- inside five overs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.
1st T20I Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News
But there was Rishabh Pant, entertaining everyone with his fearless play. In the 4th over, the left-handed batsman reverse swept Jofra Archer for a six. He did the same against James Anderson during the Test series.
Watch the shot here:
Rishabh Pant out, but this shot was something else! ðÂÂ¥#INDvEND pic.twitter.com/8GahEAy2V4— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 12, 2021
What a shot Pant ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/nEx4iZfy54— Pooja (@BackFootPunch_1) March 12, 2021
Former England captain, Kevin Pieterson called Pant's shot, "the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket."
Holy smokes!— Kevin PietersenðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@KP24) March 12, 2021
Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket.
Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6.
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
India rested opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma to give Dhawan game time. But the left-handed opener made only four runs off 12 balls.
At the toss, India captain Virat Kohli said that Rohit has been rested for the first two games.
Meanwhile, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back in the side along with Shardul Thakur.
England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opening match.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Very Worried' About Rise In Covid Cases In Maharashtra: Centre
BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav Gets Nominated In The Lead Actor Category For ‘The White Tiger’
Will The Quad Summit Dare Mention China?