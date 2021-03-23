IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Who Is Prasidh Krishna, India's Latest Debutant?

In January 2020, India captain Virat Kohli hinted that Prasidh Krishna, who turns out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, could be a "surprise package" going into the T20 World Cup.

Fast forward, 14 months later, and seven months before the start of the mega event, Krishna took his international bow in an ODI match against England in Pune.

So, Who is Prasidh Krishna?

The 25-year-old hails from Bengaluru.

After making his First-class debut against Bangladesh A team in 2015, Krishna has become a household name, establishing himself, courtesy his exploits in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR bought him in the 2018 season as a replacement bowler for Kamlesh Nagarkoti. And he earned a slot in the star-studded squad the following seasons.

After a successful stint with the Kolkata-based franchise, Krishna got his maiden India call-up for the ODIs against England.

The right-arm pacer is known for his fiery spells, which often touched the 150 kph-mark.

Krishna has played 40 T20s, taking 33 wickets. He has also played nine First-class and 48 List A matches. taking 34 and 81 wickets respectively.

