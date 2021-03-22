India Vs England, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-ENG Cricket Match

In 2021, ODI cricket may look like a distraction. But the three-match series between India and England will serve as an extension of their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year. The series will also be a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. (More Cricket News)

India have won the preceding Test (3-1) and T20I (3-2) series, and will once against start as the favourites. But England, the reigning world champions in the 50-overs cricket, will surely give it all in the final leg of their chastening India tour.

India are looking for their first series win in ODIs after their 2-1 win over Australia at home last year. They have since lost to New Zealand 0-3 and in Australia 1-2. In between, there was a two-match series against visiting South Africa which was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

England have also lost their last series, against Australia (1-2) at home. Before that, they beat Ireland (2-1).

Match and telecast details:

Match: First ODI match between India and England (Day-Night)

Date: March 23 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 1:30 PM IST/08:00 AM GMT

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Head-to-head: India and England have met 100 times in ODIs (42 in England, 48 in India and 10 in neutral venues). India lead the head-to-head record 53-42 with two ties and three no results. In India, the record stands 31-16 and one tied. England have won the last three meetings. India's last win against England came in 2018 at Trent Bridge.

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhubaneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan.

Playing XIs in their last ODI matches:

India (vs Australia on December 2, 2020): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.

England (vs Australia on September 16, 2021): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Krunal Pandya.

England: Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

