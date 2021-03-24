March 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Can't Fault Our Group For Defeat, Captain Eoin Morgan Defends England

IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Can't Fault Our Group For Defeat, Captain Eoin Morgan Defends England

Chasing 318, England openers got off to a spectacular, racing to 135 in 14.2 in the first ODI against India, But ended up losing the match by 66 runs

PTI 24 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Can't Fault Our Group For Defeat, Captain Eoin Morgan Defends England
If the loss was not enough, England suffered injury blows to Eoin Morgan himself as well as Sam Billings
AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Can't Fault Our Group For Defeat, Captain Eoin Morgan Defends England
outlookindia.com
2021-03-24T08:43:44+05:30

England skipper Eoin Morgan refused to blame any of his players for the 66-run defeat to India in the first ODI and said there were positives in the way they went about their business though they lacked partnerships in the big run chase.

1st ODI Highlights | Scorecard | News

Chasing 318 for a win, England's top-order got off to a spectacular start against a new-look Indian bowling attack before debutant Prasidh Krishna and Shradul Thakur seized the momentum sharing seven wickets between them to derail the England innings.

"I really believe we are a dangerous side to play against, particularly the way we went about our business, the majority of today's game if we had played really well we would have chased that total in no time," Morgan said at the post-match conference.

"But that was not going to be, India are one of the best sides in the world. Majority of the time, it was always a tough challenge," he added.

"I can't fault our group. India bowled well and we made mistakes and could not have a partnership going in the middle."

Asked how big a setback was the loss for the reigning world champions, Morgan said: "It's not about cementing the number one status, it's about building a group of players that hopefully will bring something really of quality."

If the loss was not enough, England suffered injury blows to Morgan himself as well as Sam Billings.

Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger, while Billings injured his collar bone joint while fielding at the boundary region.

"Going to wait 48 hours and see how it is," Morgan said.

Asked whether the injury affected his batting, Morgan said: "It's never going to be 100 per cent but it's not that I can't hold the bat."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

International Cricket Is Pressure, I Know How To Handle It: Shikhar Dhawan After Winning MoM

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Eoin Morgan Pune Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos