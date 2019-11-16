IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Harsha Bhogle's Dramatic Tweet On Brilliance Of Indian Pacers Leaves Fans Impressed

Poshan
﻿
The current Indian pace attack is being hailed as one of the most lethal in world cricket and Harsha Bhogle has come up with just the perfect coming-of-age story to explain it

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2019
Harsha Bhogle
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-11-16T13:06:52+0530

Indian pacers came to the fore once again as Bangladesh lost four wickets for 60 runs on Day 3 of the Indore Test Saturday. Hailing the trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and indulged in some dramatic, leaving fans impressed.

"As a young boy when I started following cricket, I read and heard of the ball being rolled along the ground from the first over to help the spinners. From there to see this quality of fast bowling is quite a dramatic and happy change. It is just wonderful to see," Bhogle wrote.

Here are some fan reactions:

The current Indian pace attack is being haled as "one of the most lethal" in world cricket. Even in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India have managed to intimidate opposition batsmen with pace and purpose.

Shami, Ishant and Yadav made Bangladeshi batsmen danced to their tunes and were skittled out for just 150 in the opening first innings.

In reply, India declared their first innings at the overnight score of 493/6, thus taking a lead of 343 run. And it will prove to be more than enough for India.

