IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Double Hundred To Boot! Fuming Mayank Agarwal Has The Last Laugh After Umpiring Howler - WATCH

Mayank Agarwal, who survived an umpiring howler, hit his second double hundred as India floored Bangladesh on the second day of the Indore Test

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2019
Mayank Agarwal survived to score his second Test double hundred.
Screengrabs: BCCI
Mayank Agarwal almost became a victim of umpiring howler on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Indore Friday. But a timely review helped the opener not only continue batting but also slam his second double hundred.

Umpire Marais Erasmus, who is considered as one of the best officials, raised the dreaded finger to the chagrin of Agarwal at the persistence of Mehidy Hasan, who 'trapped' the Indian batsman with the fourth ball of the 47th over.

The decision left Agarwal fuming and after a quick assurance from his batting partner and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, the 28-year-old took the review. And it turned out to be a straightforward call for the third umpire as the ball was sliding down the leg, with some high bounce.

With DRS turning against the umpire, Agarwal had the last laugh. A double hundred to boot. Relive the tense moment here:

He reached the double hundred with a six off the fifth ball of the 99th over, bowled by Hasan. He needed 303 balls to reach the landmark, with the help of 25 fours and five sixes. He had added 56 runs in 80 balls with Ravindra Jadeja (12 off 33).

India were 365/4 after 99 overs, and have taken a 215-run lead.

