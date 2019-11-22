IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Sunil Gavaskar Makes Outrageous Comment On Concussion, Fuming Fans Ask If The Legend Has Gone Mad

Poshan
During Day 1's play of India's first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, rivals Bangladesh became the first team to use two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were replaced after being hit by Mohammed Shami bouncers

22 November 2019
Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar
Sunil Gavaskar, who once took on the might of West Indies pace battery with minimum protection, made an outrageous comment on the concussion substitution rule after Bangladesh made two replacements on Day 1 of the historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Scorecard | Blog | Cricket News

Bangladesh became the first team to use two concussion substitutes in a Test match after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were replaced on Friday. Both the players were hit by Mohammed Shami bouncers.

Watch: Shami Terrorises Bangladesh Batsmen

The turn of events left former India opener angry and questioned the rule. Gavaskar said cricketers should look for another sport if they can't play the short ball. He was involved in a deep discussion with fellow commentators Sanjay Manajrekar and Harsha Bhogle.

Gavaskar's comment left fans angry, with many questioning the former India captain's logic.

Read: Hit By Shami Bouncer, Das Taken For CT Scan

Here are some reactions:

India dismissed Bangladesh for 106 runs, and in reply, lost both the openers -- Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma -- cheaply. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have steadied the innings with half-century stand.

