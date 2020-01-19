IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To Score 5000 ODI Runs As Skipper

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as captain. Kohli achieved the milestone during the third ODI against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Kohli broke the record set by his former skipper MS Dhoni. Kohli reached the milestone in his 82nd innings as India captain.

Dhoni took 127 innings to achieve the feat followed by Ricky Ponting (131), Graeme Smith (135) and Sourav Ganguly (136).

Rohit Sharma and Kohli paced a tricky run chase with sublime knocks as India wrapped the series 2-1 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the decisive third ODI.

Rohit became the third-fastest batsman to register 9,000 runs in the 50-over format. Only Kohli and AB de Villiers have achieved the feat faster than Rohit.

Sharma brought up the milestone in the first over of the Indian innings as he clipped Mitchell Starc away for a single. With this, the right-handed batsman has become just the sixth Indian to achieve the milestone.

Apart from Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar have more than 9,000 runs in the 50-over format. Overall, 20 batsmen have more than 9,000 ODI runs to their name.