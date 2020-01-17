January 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Shami Rocks Australia With Deadly Yorkers - WATCH

IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Shami Rocks Australia With Deadly Yorkers - WATCH

Pacer Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler as India dismissed Australia for 304 runs after posting an intimidating total of 340 runs in the second ODI at Rajkot

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Shami Rocks Australia With Deadly Yorkers - WATCH
Mohammed Shami claimed two wickets off successive deliveries.
Screengrab: BCCI
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Shami Rocks Australia With Deadly Yorkers - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-01-17T22:23:46+0530

Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets in India's 36-run win in the second ODI against Australia at Rajkot on Friday. Two of the wickets, off successive deliveries, were products his deadly wickets. (More Cricket News)

ReportHighlights | Scorecard

In the 44th over, Shami produced three searing deliveries to get the wickets of Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins off the second and third balls respectively but just missed out a hat-trick with Mitchell Starc escaping with two leg byes.

Watch the wickets here:

Earlier in the Aussie innings, he removed dangerous David Warner, courtesy a stunning catch by Manish Pandey.

Shami returned with figures of 3/77 from his ten overs. Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav took a brace each while Jasprit Bumrah claimed the last wicket, that of Adam Zampa.

Put into bat by Finch, India got off to a good start with openers Rohit Sharma (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (96) putting on 81 runs for the first wicket.

Then, skipper Virat Kohli (78) and Lokesh Rahul (80) helped India post an imposing total of 340/6.

In reply, Australia could manage 304 all-out despite Steve Smith's 98. Marnus Labuschagne (46) and skipper Aaron Finch (33) were other notable contributors.

Next Story >>

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City Ease Past Bengaluru FC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Shami Ashton Turner Pat Cummins Steven Smith Rajkot Cricket India vs Australia Australia national cricket team Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos