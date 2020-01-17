IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Shami Rocks Australia With Deadly Yorkers - WATCH

Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets in India's 36-run win in the second ODI against Australia at Rajkot on Friday. Two of the wickets, off successive deliveries, were products his deadly wickets. (More Cricket News)

In the 44th over, Shami produced three searing deliveries to get the wickets of Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins off the second and third balls respectively but just missed out a hat-trick with Mitchell Starc escaping with two leg byes.

Earlier in the Aussie innings, he removed dangerous David Warner, courtesy a stunning catch by Manish Pandey.

Shami returned with figures of 3/77 from his ten overs. Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav took a brace each while Jasprit Bumrah claimed the last wicket, that of Adam Zampa.

Put into bat by Finch, India got off to a good start with openers Rohit Sharma (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (96) putting on 81 runs for the first wicket.

Then, skipper Virat Kohli (78) and Lokesh Rahul (80) helped India post an imposing total of 340/6.

In reply, Australia could manage 304 all-out despite Steve Smith's 98. Marnus Labuschagne (46) and skipper Aaron Finch (33) were other notable contributors.