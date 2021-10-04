Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

'In My Mind' India Have Won England Series 2-1, Says Rohit Sharma

The fifth Test in Manchester was abandoned after Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 and was found to be in direct contact with players.

'In My Mind' India Have Won England Series 2-1, Says Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma scored more than 400 runs with a hundred and two fifties in four games in England. | File Photo

Trending

'In My Mind' India Have Won England Series 2-1, Says Rohit Sharma
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T16:43:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 4:43 pm

India's white-ball vice-captain and batting mainstay Rohit Sharma has no idea about the status of last month's abandoned fifth Test against England in Manchester but he is quite clear in his mind that his team "won" the hard-fought series 2-1. (More Cricket News)

The fifth Test in Manchester was abandoned after Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 and was found to be in direct contact of players. This was after some senior members of the Indian support staff also found to be infected.

The BCCI has agreed to play the fifth Test in July, 2022. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that it will be an extension of this year's series and not a one-off game that England want.

"I don't know what's happening with the last Test match. Whether we are playing a one-off Test (next year) but in my mind we have won the series 2-1," Rohit said during sports apparel giant Adidas' campaign 'Impossible Is Nothing' which also features Tokyo Olympic medallists weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain among other sports stars.

Asked if the England series, where he scored more than 400 runs with a hundred and two fifties in four games is a milestone series for him, he replied: "It was a good one considering where I was standing in my Test career."

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

But the soon-to-be T20 captain refused to call it his best series.

"It's not my best series. I feel my best is yet to come. I utilised the time before the World Test Championship final in Southampton (to figure) what sort of technique and mindset is required. I was pretty happy and would like to take it further."

Rohit has been actively involved with the 'Save the Rhinos' campaign and also for a plastic free sustainable planet. He spoke about his experience thus far.

"It was in 2014 when I went to Kenya and was really sad knowing about the condition of rhinos. India and Africa are two places where we have the maximum rhino population.

"I often thought that why don't I carry my cause on to the field," Rohit said about the company's specially designed cricket shoes which carry the message of saving the rhinos.

Tags

PTI Rohit Sharma Cricket India vs England India national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: England To Decide Ashes Fate, ECB Says 'Health And Wellbeing At The Forefront'

AUS Vs ENG: England To Decide Ashes Fate, ECB Says 'Health And Wellbeing At The Forefront'

Wrestling Worlds: Rohit Reaches Bronze Play-off; Pinki In Semis

IPL 2021: Third Umpire Srinivasan’s Poor Decision Sparks Fury, Formers Demand ‘Sacking’

London Marathon: Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei Emerge Triumphant

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements

‘Important For Us Not To Overreact, Overcorrect’, Says Kane Williamson After KKR Loss

Out-Of-Form KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Hopes To Do Justice Soon In IPL 2021 Business End

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Hand Bayern Munich First Loss Under Julian Nagelsmann

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Animal Day 2021

World Animal Day 2021

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Manchester City Hold Liverpool 2-2 Despite Mohamed Salah Brilliance

EPL: Manchester City Hold Liverpool 2-2 Despite Mohamed Salah Brilliance

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Smriti Mandhana Feels 'Lucky To Survive' On 80 With A ‘No-Ball’

Smriti Mandhana Feels 'Lucky To Survive' On 80 With A ‘No-Ball’

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

Read More from Outlook

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Kamalika Ghosh / An investigation carried out by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed how elites of 91 countries found ways to hide their financial assets from scrutiny.

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh To Families Of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh To Families Of Slain Farmers

Vikash Pathak / After the deaths of eight persons – including four farmers and some workers of the BJP – at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait reached the district late Sunday night after clearing police barriers.

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Preetha Nair / Shapers of syllabi in the rapidly expanding RSS-backed schools dismiss criticism, say their emphasis is on long-neglected, ancient Indian knowledge and value systems.

Advertisement