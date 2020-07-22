Imran Tahir Disappointed Not To Have Played For Pakistan

July 22, 2020
Pakistan-born Imran Tahir moved to South Africa and ended up playing for its national team while also representing various franchises in T20 league the world over

PTI 22 July 2020
FILE - South Africa's Imran Tahir celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during their Cricket World Cup at Lord's in London
File Photo - AP
2020-07-22T21:34:47+0530

He has served South African cricket well over the years but Lahore-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir is disappointed not to have got a chance to represent Pakistan despite playing here in his initial years. (More Cricket News)

Tahir moved to South Africa and ended up playing for its national team while also representing various franchises in T20 league the world over.

"I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed," Tahir told Geo Super.

Before shifting base, the 41-year-old Tahir had played for Pakistan U-19 and Pakistan 'A' teams.

He credited his wife, Sumayya Dildar, for the move to South Africa.

"It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife."

Tahir has so far featured in 20 Tests, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is for South Africa and has scalped 57, 173 and 63 57 wickets respectively in the three formats.

He called time on his ODI career following the ICC World Cup last year.

