August 29, 2021
Ilya Ivashka Becomes Lowest-ranked Player To Win Winston-Salem Open

World number 63 Ilya Ivashka beats Mikael Ymer in straight sets for his first ATP Tour title

Agencies 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:30 am
Ilya Ivashka of Belarus hits to Mikael Ymer of Sweden during their final match of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament on August 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson
2021-08-29T09:30:11+05:30

Ilya Ivashka beat Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 in the Winston-Salem Open to become the first player from Belarus to win an ATP Tour singles title in 18 years. (More Football News)

Ranked 63rd in the world, the 27-year-old Ivashka is the lowest-ranked champion in the event’s 10-year history, and the sixth player this season ranked outside the top 50 to win an ATP Tour title.

Max Mirnyi was the last Belarusian winner — in 2003 at Rotterdam

Ivashka lost only one set in six tournament matches, with that one coming in the second round. He beat top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals.

Ivashka held serve throughout the final while breaking Ymer three times.

The 22-year-old Ymer, ranked 90th, was the first player from Sweden to reach an ATP Tour singles final since 2011.

The hard-court tournament is a tune-up event for the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament that starts Monday in New York.

(AP)

