'If Hardik Pandya Can Get Punished For Sexist Remarks, What Stops Bollywood Stars?' MLA Maninder Sirsa Asks Karan Johar

After lashing out at Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor, MLA Maninder Singh Sirsa has taken to social media once again, dragging the controversy to another level. Now, the Akali Dal member has bought in India cricket team player Hardik Pandya to the fold, comparing him with the actors and actresses.

(IND VS WI LIVE STREAMING | PREVIEW | CRICKET NEWS)

He feels that if Hardik Pandya can be criticised for his sexist remarks, why aren't Bollywood stars given the same treatment for their behavior.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Earlier, Karan Johar had posted a video of a party he had hosted. There were plenty of Bollywood stars present in the video like Ranbir and Arjun Kapoor. Sirsa tweeted the video, mocking them, "#UDTABollywood — Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state. I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk2@Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09."

Now, he has taken to the social media handle once again with an open letter. He tweeted, "My OPEN LETTER to Bollywood. Urging all to read & share tagging Bollywood stars through Instagram & Twitter. We have #FanMoments with them; but now is the time for #QuestionMoment @thetribunechd @ANI @htTweets @TimesNow @ABPNews @republic @punjabkesari @News18India @timesofindia".

ALSO READ: Sending MS Dhoni At No 7 Against New Zealand In World Cup Semi-Final Wasn't My Decision Alone: Sanjay Bangar

"You are given the front row in national functions and events; you are treated like India's unofficial ambassadors abroad and you are the trendsetter, in haircuts, hemlines and even when it comes to naming the children! Does it sound fair on your part when you escape your accountability citing PRIVATE LIFE as an excuse to organise and then flaunt on Instagram your Drug Party?" read the letter shared by Sirsa on Twitter.

"If it was not a drug party, why were there no food or drink glasses? If it wasn't a powder-impacted state, why did you all appear stoned and shamelessly out of your senses? Does your dislike for drugs and narcotic substances limited to the on-screen presence and just to defame a state for some cheap publicity (and hefty money)?" read the statement.

"Is there any passion within when you associate with a cause or all that campaigning is a 'part Drama' done to please some group or agenda-setters?" he asked.

"I ask Karan Johar; if Hardik Pandya can get punished for his sexist remarks (made on your own show); if a politician can be asked to resign on moral grounds; what stops Bollywood stars from coming under the public scanner of morality? If we elected representatives are answerable to the public; even our STARS & IDOLS are also accountable for the actions they do off-screen!" added the MLA.

(IANS Inputs)