If Bio-Bubble Gets Too Overbearing, No Shame In Saying That, Says Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is gearing up for a punishing year in a bio-bubble starting with the India series, but the England pacer won't mind walking out of the controlled environment if it gets "too overbearing". (More Cricket News)



The upcoming four-Test series will be followed by eight white ball games -- 5 T20 Internationals and three ODIs against the same opponents, the IPL, a five-match Test series against India at home and the T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.



"Funny enough, looked at the schedule today, then I can say it is going to be a long year and February just started.



"It is going to be a long, long year, we have got few series coming up and I think body (workload) management is going to be essential if I want to play everything," Archer said during a virtual press conference after England's first full training session here on Tuesday.



So is he mentally ready to be in a bubble for long period, and he laughed.



"I don't have a choice really (laughs)... I don't mind, to be honest, because I know I will get my time away, so I am just going to focus on the job I have now. If it gets too overbearing, there is no shame in saying that."



He was sharp in his reaction when questioned about all those who are critical of players leaving the bio-bubble.



"Well, anyone criticising has never spent a week in a bubble or months I should say. One golfer left after four days, we have been in here for almost a year now. At the end of the day, humans are social people and I especially," he said.



"If you haven't (had) a great game or not feeling good with your cricket, then there is no escape, no way to go. I had six weeks away, Jos (Buttler) is done after this game for little bit, Sam (Curran) is gone, also they are making a priority, everyone gets time away so we can come back refreshed and ready to go."



The quickest bowler among both the teams, Archer hinted that he might be bowling in short bursts if England go in with three pacers instead of two.



"It will depend probably on the combination of the team. If its three seamers, guess I won't be bowling long spells but depends. Short or long doesn't matter to me," Archer said.



During the 13-minute interaction, Archer, at times, looked jaded, a bit lost and the answers were like coming from someone who seemed disinterested to speak to the media.



How effective will the short ball be on such a track?



"Doesn't matter. We are having a few bowling meetings," was his reply.



Asked what he felt about the Indian bowling attack, he replied: "I don't know how to answer that, to be honest."



And what is it about Jasprit Bumrah that he likes?



"Nothing is coming to me. Guess his consistency," he replied.



Then there was a question that normally gives scribes a potential headline.



Who is the biggest threat in this Indian batting line-up?



"Everyone. Doesn't matter who, everyone from Nos 1 to 6," he said.



He was all praise for England captain Joe Root's man-management skills.



"He (Root) has been really assuring, not just for me but for every single person in the team. He is a great man manager, great person as well, so there is no surprise that he is playing 100 Tests," the Barbados-born fast bowler said.



"There is another 70 left in him, so this is definitely not the end... or near the end," he added.

