ICYMI: Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali's Trademark 'Bomb' Celebration Backfires – WATCH

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is famous for his 'bomb' celebration after taking a wicket. But the 24-year-old would have never imagined himself getting injured while doing his trademark celebration.

During an ODI match against Zimbabwe in July 2018, the right-arm bowler dismissed Ryan Murray then indulged himself in some celebration.

But just after completing his customary celebration, the right-arm pacer struggled to stand up having pulled up a neck muscle.

Many of his team-mates rushed to his assistance; but some, including Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, didn't miss the funny side of the incident. Ahmed had a hard time controlling his laughter.

This celebration has a separate fanbase .

The injury didn't do long-time harm, and Ali has become one of the important members of the Pakistani team.