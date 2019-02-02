ICYMI: Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali's Trademark 'Bomb' Celebration Backfires – WATCH

﻿
Many Pakistan players rushed to his assistance; but some, including captain Sarfraz Ahmed, didn't miss the funny side of the incident.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2019
Screengrab: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-02-02T16:54:18+0530

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is famous for his 'bomb' celebration after taking a wicket. But the 24-year-old would have never imagined himself getting injured while doing his trademark celebration.

During an ODI match against Zimbabwe in July 2018, the right-arm bowler dismissed Ryan Murray then indulged himself in some celebration.

But just after completing his customary celebration, the right-arm pacer struggled to stand up having pulled up a neck muscle.

Many of his team-mates rushed to his assistance; but some, including Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, didn't miss the funny side of the incident. Ahmed had a hard time controlling his laughter.

Relive it here:

The injury didn't do long-time harm, and Ali has become one of the important members of the Pakistani team.

