ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Australia Name Two Indian-Origin Cricketers In 15-Member Squad

Australia have named two Indian-origin players in their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, to be held in West Indies starting January 14. All-rounder Copper Connolly will lead the team. (More Cricket News)

Western Australia’s Connolly is playing his second successive men’s Under-19 World Cup with Australia, having played in the previous edition of the tournament. Australia are seeking their first title in the tournament since 2010.

Among the 15 is 18-year-old Nivethan Radhakrishnan, who is ambidextrous by nature and can bowl spin by both hands. Radhakrishnan, who was born in Tamil Nadu and moved to Australia in 2013, has also rubbed shoulders with Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith at Delhi Capitals during IPL 2021 as a net bowler.

Radhakrishnan will be joined by another Indian-origin cricketer, 17-year-old Victorian Harkirat Singh Bajwa, who has a bit of Harbhajan Singh’s action in his bowling. Bajwa hails from Mohali and plays for Melbourne Cricket Club. He is also the youngest member of the side touring West Indies.

The squad also includes New South Wales pacer Jack Nisbett and Queensland all-rounder Jackson Sinfield among others.

While Radhakrishnan, Connolly, Sinfield, Teague Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway sum up the batting department, the pace section will be headed by Nisbett, Tom Whitney and Josh Garner.

“We are fortunate to have strong leaders in our group, and I know I have fantastic support around me. I’m thrilled to be playing for Australia again, the World Cup is the ultimate under-age carnival and as a squad we are excited to embrace the opportunity that’s in front of us,” Connolly said in a press statement.

The Australian U-19 side will be coached by Anthony Clark and will self-quarantine for three days upon arrival in Guyana before playing practice matches against South Africa and India. Australia have been put in a relatively easy Group D that also includes hosts West Indies.

Australia squad: Harkirat Singh Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly (C), Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Groupings

Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B - India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D - Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

Australia’s ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Group Matches

January 14: West Indies v Australia, Guyana National Stadium

January 17: Australia v Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center

January 19: Australia v Scotland, Conaree Cricket Center