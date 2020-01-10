January 10, 2020
Poshan
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Siddhesh Veer To Replace Divyansh Joshi In India Squad

Divyansh Joshi dislocated his shoulder which has led to Siddhesh Veer being called up to the Indian national cricket team for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

PTI 10 January 2020
The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Siddhesh Veer from Maharashtra as Divyansh Joshi replacement.
India U-19 all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup following an injury sustained in the first match of the bilateral one-day series against host South Africa.

(Cricket News)

Divyansh dislocated his right shoulder after suffering a fall while India U19 were fielding. The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Siddhesh Veer from Maharashtra as Divyansh's replacement.

India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

