India U-19 all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup following an injury sustained in the first match of the bilateral one-day series against host South Africa.

(Cricket News)

Divyansh dislocated his right shoulder after suffering a fall while India U19 were fielding. The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Siddhesh Veer from Maharashtra as Divyansh's replacement.

India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.