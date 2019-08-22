ICC To Live Stream Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Qualifier Matches For The First Time

The International Cricket Council has announced that it will live stream ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier matches. All tournament games at Forfarshire Cricket Club will be covered via a six-camera live stream.

This is being done to increase fan engagement in the global competition.

The live stream will be available on ICC's digital platforms. The platforms will also showcase short video highlights from all matches. This will be the most comprehensively covered Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

“For the first time ever we are live streaming ten matches of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, this a huge step forward in our ambition to creating more exposure and role models for women’s cricket and getting the game to more fans across the world ahead of Australia 2020", said Aarti Dabas (Head of Media Rights, Broadcast and Digital).

“With two places at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at stake, the ICC are providing significant coverage leading into the next World Cup to grow the reach and engagement of women’s cricket. Whether it be via live stream, video highlights, live scores, news or analysis across our platforms, we are giving fans an opportunity to engage further and we are continuing to build on the momentum from the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20.”

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier matches to be live-streamed:

31 August: Bangladesh v PNG (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10h00)

31 August: Scotland v USA (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14h00)

1 September: Thailand v Namibia (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10h00)

1 September: Ireland v Netherlands (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14h00)

3 September: Ireland v Thailand (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10h00)

3 September: Scotland v Bangladesh (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14h00)

5 September: A1 v B2 (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10h00)

5 September: B1 v A2 (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14h00)

7 September: 3rd v 4th Place Play-Off (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10h00)

7 September: Final (Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14h00)

