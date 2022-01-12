ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Static; Ravichandran Ashwin Second

Out-of-action India opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli continue to remain static at the fifth and ninth positions respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings, issued on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

While Rohit has 781 rating points, Kohli is just inside the top-10 with 740 points.

The batting list is being headed by Marnus Labuschangne of Australia with 924 points, while England skipper Joe Root (881) and Steve Smith (871) are in the second and third spots respectively.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (862) is at the fourth position.

Mayank Agarwal has dropped a rung and is the next best-placed Indian in the 13th spot.