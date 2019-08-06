Imperious Australian batsman Steve Smith was breathing down Indian captain Virat Kohli's neck as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the latest Test rankings.

After hitting back-to-back centuries against England in the first Ashes Test, Smith gained one spot to return to top-three in the batsmen's ranking. But Kohli still leads the charts with 922 rating points, followed by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who has 913 points.

Smith, who scored 144 and 142, to guide Australia to a comfortable win, now has 903 points. He replaced Indian batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara (881) in the third spot. Kiwi Henry Nicholls is fourth with 778, while England captain Joe Root (741) replaced Aussie opener David Warner (721) at the fifth spot.

England opener Rory Burns, who hit a maiden Test hundred at Edgbaston, moved up 25 places to a career-best 81st position.

Nathan Lyon, who wreaked havoc in England's second innings in Birmingham, jumped six spots to 13th position among bowlers with 732 rating points. He took nine wickets in the first Ashes Test.

Leading the charts is Lyon's Aussie compatriot Pat Cummins. The pacer consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket haul in the match which helped him to a career-best 898 rating points. This is the third-best for an Australia bowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (851) replaced injured England legend James Anderson (831) at second place, while South Africa's Vernon Philander (813) and New Zealand's Neil Wagner (801) made up the top-five.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who completed 100 Test wickets against Australia during the match, has gained two places to reach 16th position.

In the all-rounders' ranking, the top-five remained unchanged with West Indies' captain Jason Holder (439) ahead of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (399), India's Ravindra Jadeja (387), Ben Stokes (346) and Philander (326).