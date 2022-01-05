Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
ICC Test Rankings: KL Rahul Gains 18 Places; Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

KL Rahul, whose best in Test is the eighth position that he attained in November 2017, struck 123 in the first innings and was involved in a 117-run opening partnership with Mayank Agrawal in the first match against South Africa.

ICC Test Rankings: KL Rahul Gains 18 Places; Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up
KL Rahul leads India in the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. | File Photo

ICC Test Rankings: KL Rahul Gains 18 Places; Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up
2022-01-05T15:19:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 3:19 pm

India opener KL Rahul has made a huge gain of 18 slots to reach the 31st position among batters in the latest ICC Test rankings after his Player-of-the-Match effort that helped India defeat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test. (More Cricket News)

With the win in Centurion, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series which is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Rahul, whose best in the format is eighth position that he attained in November 2017, struck 123 in the first innings and was associated in an important 117-run opening partnership with Mayank Agrawal (60) as India became the first Asian team to win a Test match at the venue while gaining important points in the WTC points table.

Agarwal has gained one place for his contribution, while Ajinkya Rahane is up two places to 25th in the latest update that is carried out on Wednesdays and includes all matches that are completed by Tuesday each week.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are other Indians to move up the rankings.

Bumrah was up three spots to ninth after finishing with five wickets in the match while Shami's eight wickets, including a five-for in the first innings, saw him move up two places to 17th.

For South Africa, captain and opener Dean Elgar has progressed two spots to 14th after a fighting 77 in the second innings, while Temba Bavuma was up 16 places to 39th for his scores of 52 and 35 not out.

Kagiso Rabada, who grabbed seven scalps, has advanced one place to sixth position while his fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has gained 16 slots and is 30th on the list after finishing with eight wickets in the match.

Debutant left-arm fast bowler Marco Jensen entered the rankings in 97th position. 

KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team ICC Test Rankings
