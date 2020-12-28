ICC Cricketer Of The Decade Virat Kohli Says, Focus On Consistency Alone Not Enough To Succeed

For a batsman revered for his consistency, Virat Kohli says he never really strives for it at an individual level. (More Cricket News)



Adjudged Cricketer of the Decade and the ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council on Monday, Kohli spoke to BCCI's official website on on his batting philosophy, which has fetched him 70 international hundreds.



"...if you focus on consistency alone, then I don't think you can be as consistent. If your endeavour is to make sure that you step on the field to make your team win at any cost, in that mindset you will perform beyond your limitations and your own abilities," he said.

READ: Day 3 Highlights | Scorecard | News

"That has always been my mindset; give my heart and soul on the field for my team and make sure that as a team, we are always moving forward in the right direction whether we get the results or not," he asserted.



Kohli said once individual performance becomes aligned with team goals, it brings the best out of the player, which has been the case with him.



"...that helps you be consistent in all formats of the game for a long period of time because you are looking forward to making sure that you make some impact for the team every time you step onto the field.



"Whether it is a contribution of 40, 50, 60 a hundred or a double hundred whatever it is. My endeavour is to always bat for as long as I can and put the team in winning positions," he said.

It's been an honour to perform for my country: @imVkohli



Recipient of the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade award, Virat Kohli reveals what motivates him to chase down targets & lists his favourite ODI innings from the decade.



Watch the full interview ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/gxlRgCy14n pic.twitter.com/Duw2X4Kf7G — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020

Among the fittest players in international cricket, Kohli said he is passionate about playing all formats.



"It is definitely a challenging thing to do, but I like to base my cricket on the basics of the game. I have always been very firm with the fact that I want to play good cricketing shots and I want to extend and continue the same application in different formats.



"It helps me to switch very quickly between formats because I don't try anything extravagant on the field."



Asked about his biggest nemesis in the past decade, Kohli said he has enjoyed each and every battle that he has been a part of, both individually as well as collectively with the team.



"Playing at the international level is never easy regardless of who you play against. I have played against some great bowlers in the past and continue to play some quality bowlers even today.



"I had some hardships along the way, but I am always keen to learn and just progress forward and work hard on my game.



"I truly respect every challenge and enjoy it and I respect my opponents as well and I continue to do that. I relish every challenge that comes my way," he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine