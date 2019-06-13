﻿
Like in previous editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup, upcoming India vs Pakistan match has also generated a lot of buzz, and Virat Kohli has fired the first salvo from the Indian camp

PTI 13 June 2019
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the marque clashes of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday at Old Trafford, Manchester.
AP Photo
2019-06-13T21:27:46+0530

After their abandoned match against New Zealand on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham India captain Virat Kohli promised that the marquee ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash with Pakistan will bring the best out of his players.

Kohli was speaking after the game between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

"It's been competitive for years, it's a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us," Kohli said of the June 16 face-off at Old Trafford.

"For Sunday, we know we're there when it comes to the mindset. Just about going out there and having a game plan, executing it," he said after the washout against New Zealand.

Like in previous editions of the showpiece, the upcoming India-Pakistan match has also generated a lot of buzz, with fans of both teams eagerly awaiting the start of the game.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well."

Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, who has suffered a thumb injury, Kohli said, "Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully, he'll be available for the later half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back."

PTI Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Nottingham India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sports

