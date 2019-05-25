ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

﻿
Sophia Gardens has one of the best batting tracks in Great Britain. In 24 ODIs played here, the average runs scored is 5.33

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Courtesy: ICC
2019-05-25T04:16:42+0530

A relatively new World Cup venue, Sophia Gardens is the only Welsh venue to host 2019 Cricket World Cup matches. It is probably the only cricket ground in the world to have allowed a rib to be buried there, that of Mike Powell. 

Pitch: Sophia Gardens has one of the best batting tracks in Great Britain. In 24 ODIs played here, the average runs scored is 5.33. Last year, England scored a venue-high score of 342/8 against Australia. The lowest score is 138 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand. 

Capacity: 15,200
Ends: Bristol Pavilion End, Ashley Down Road End
CWC 2019 Matches (4): New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, England Vs Bangladesh, South Africa Vs Afghanistan

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

