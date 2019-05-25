ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Edgbaston, Birmingham

﻿
The iconic venue will host a high-profile match between the top two ranked sides, England and India, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham will host five ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches including the second semi-final
It witnessed possibly the greatest ODI match, that 1999 World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa. And Edgbaston will once again witness some mouth-watering clashes in this edition. 

Pitch: It is one of the best venues to pile on runs. Rohit Sharma hit 123 and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 96 to help India chase down Bangladesh's 264/7 with each in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The highest total at the venue is 408/9 by England against New Zealand. The lowest total is by 70 by Australia against England in 1977. In 58 ODIs, the average runs scored per over is 4.62.

Capacity: 24,500
Ends: Pavilion End, Birmingham End
CWC 2019 Matches (5): New Zealand Vs South Africa, New Zealand Vs Pakistan, England Vs India, Bangladesh Vs India, 2nd semi-final

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

