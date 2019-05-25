ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Edgbaston, Birmingham

It witnessed possibly the greatest ODI match, that 1999 World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa. And Edgbaston will once again witness some mouth-watering clashes in this edition.

Pitch: It is one of the best venues to pile on runs. Rohit Sharma hit 123 and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 96 to help India chase down Bangladesh's 264/7 with each in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The highest total at the venue is 408/9 by England against New Zealand. The lowest total is by 70 by Australia against England in 1977. In 58 ODIs, the average runs scored per over is 4.62.

Capacity: 24,500

Ends: Pavilion End, Birmingham End

CWC 2019 Matches (5): New Zealand Vs South Africa, New Zealand Vs Pakistan, England Vs India, Bangladesh Vs India, 2nd semi-final

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)