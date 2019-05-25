ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: County Ground, Taunton

In more than a decade, this picturesque cricket ground will host its first cricket match during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Indian fans remember the last match played in this ground fondly thanks to Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid's centuries against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup. But this time, there is no India match here. The churches of St James and St Mary Magdalene form the backdrop to the ground, making it one of the most unique cricketing grounds in the world.

Pitch: Not much can be read into Taunton pitch. Only three ODIs have played here, but the venue is believed to be a batting-friendly one. India scored 373/3 against Sri Lanka in 1999 World Cup, and the lowest total here is 216, by Zimbabwe against Kenya.

Capacity: 8,000

Ends: Somerset Pavilion End, River End

CWC 2019 Matches (3): Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, Australia Vs Pakistan, West Indies Vs Bangladesh

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)