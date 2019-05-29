ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: West Indies

The following are the pen sketches of West Indian team who are participating in the 12th edition of the World Cup to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Ten players, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas are participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE WEST INDIAN TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:

JASON OMAR HOLDER (BARBADOS-CAPTAIN): Born on November 5, 1991at Barbados Right hand lower order batsman and right arm medium fast bowler. Played 95 one day internationals since debut against Australia at Perth on February 1, 2013. Led West Indies in 74 one day internationals, won 22, lost 46, tied two and abandoned four. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

CHRISTOPHER HENRY GAYLE (JAMAICA-VICE CAPTAIN): Born on September 21, 1979, Kingston, Jamaica, Left hand top order batsman and off break bowler. Played 289 one day internationals since debut against India at Toronto on September 11, 1999. Led West Indies in 53 one day internationals, won 17, lost 30 and abandoned six. Participating in the World Cup for the fifth time.

FABIAN ANTHONY ALLEN (JAMAICA): Born on May 7, 1995, Kingston, Jamaica. Right hand tail end batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Played seven one day internationals since debut against India at Pune on October 27, 2018 . Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

CARLOS RICARDO BRATHWAITE (JAMAICA): Born on July 18, 1988, Barbados. Right hand lower order batsman and right arm fast medium fast bowler. Played 33 one day internationals since debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram on October 18, 2011. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

DAREEN MICHAEL BRAVO (TRINIDAD & TOBAGO): Born on February 6, 1989 at Trinidad. Left hand top order batsman, right arm fast medium bowler and occasional wicketkeeper. Played 107 one day internationals since debut against India at Kingston, June 26, 2009. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

SHELDON SHANE COTTRELL (JAMAICA): Born on August 19, 1989, Jamaica. Right hand tail end batsman and left arm fast medium bowler. Played 14 one day internationals since debut against South Africa at Port Elizabeth on January 25, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

SHANNON TERRY GABRIEL (TRINIDAD & TOBAGO): Born on April 28, 1988 at Trinidad. Right hand tail end batsman and right arm fast bowler. Played 22 one day internationals since debut against Australia at Bridgetown on June 21, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

SHIMRON ODILON HETMYER (GUYANA): Born on December 26, 1996, Cumberland, Berbice, Guyana. Left hand top order batsman and legbreak googly bowler. Played 25 one day internationals since debut against New Zealand at Whangarei on December 20, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

SHAI DIEGO HOPE (BARBADOS): Born on November 10, 1993 at Barbados. Right hand top order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 54 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Harare on November 16, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

EVIN LEWIS ((TRINIDAD & TOBAGO): Born on December 27, 1991, Port of Spain, Trinidad.Left hand top order batsman. Played 35 one day internationals since debut against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi on October 5, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

ASHLEY RENALDO NURSE (BARBADOS): Born on December 22, 1988, Gibbons, Christ Church, Barbados.Right hand tail end batsman and offbreak bowler. Played 50 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Harare on November 16, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

NICHOLAS POORAN (TRINIDAD & TOBAGO): Born on October 2, 1995, Trinidad, Left hand batsman and wicket-keeper. Played just one one day international against England at Bridgetown on February 20, 2019 . Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

KEMAR ANDRE JAMAL ROACH (BARBADOS): Born on June 30, 1988, St. Lucy, Barbados. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 85 one day international against Bermuda at King City (NW) on August 20, 2008 . Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

ANDRE DWAYNE RUSSELL (JAMAICA): Born on April 29, 1988, Jamaica. Right hand lower order batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played 52 one day international against Ireland at Mohali on March 11, 2011. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

OSHANE ROMAINE THOMAS (JAMAICA): Born on February 18, 1997. Left hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played nine one day international against India at Guwahati on October 21, 2018 . Participating in the World Cup for the first time.