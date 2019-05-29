ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: Pakistan

The following are the pen sketches of Pakistan team who are participating in the 12th edition of the World Cup to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Ten players, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imdad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE PAKISTAN TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:

SARFRAZ AHMED (PIA-CAPTAIN): Born on May 22, 1987 at Karachi. Right hand middle order batsman wicket keeper. Played 106 one day internationals since debut against India at Jaipur on November 18, 2007. Led Pakistan in 40 one day internationals, won 21, lost 17 and abandoned two. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

AISF ALI (FAISALABAD): Born on October 1, 1991 at Faisalabad. Right hand middle order and right arm medium-fast bowler. Played 16 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on July 13, 2018. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MOHAMMED BABAR AZAM (ISLAMABAD UNITED): Born on October 15, 1994 at Lahore. Right hand top order batsman and off break bowler. Played 64 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Lahore, May 31, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

FAKHAR ZAMAN (KARACHI BLUES): Born on April 10, 1990 at Mardan. Left hand top order batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Played 36 one day internationals since debut against South Africa at Birmingham, June 7, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

HARIS SOHAIL (SIALKOT): Born on January 9, 1989, Sialkot.Left hand top order and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Played 34 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Gros Islet on July 19, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

HASAN ALI ((SIALKOT): Born on July 2, 1994 at Mandi Bahauddin. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler. Played 49 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) on August 18, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

SYED IMDAD WASIM (ISLAMABAD): Born on December 18, 1988 at Swansea, Glamorgan, Wales. Left hand lower order batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Played 46 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Lahore, on May 24, 2015.Led Pakistan to defeat in two one day internationals. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

IMAM-UL-HAQ (LAHORE WHITE): Born on December 12, 1995 at Lahore. Left hand top order batsman. Played 28 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MOHAMMED AAMIR (FEDERAL AREAS): Born on April 13, 1992, Gujjar Khan. Left hand tail end batsman and left arm fast bowler. Played 51 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on July 30, 2009. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MOHAMMED HAFEEZ (FAISALABAD): Born on October 17, 1980, Sargodha.Right hand top order batsman and off break bowler. Played 210 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Sharjah at April 3, 2003. Led Pakistan in two one day internationals, won one and lost one. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

MOHAMMAD HASNAIN (PAKISTAN TELEVISION): Born on April 5, 2000 at Hyderabad, Pakistan. Right hand tail end batsman and right arm fast bowler. Played five one day internationals since debut against Australia at Sharjah on March 24, 2019. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

SHADAB KHAN (ISLAMABAD UNITED): Born on October 4, 1998, Mianwali. Right hand lower order batsman and legbreak bowler. Played 34 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Providence on Aprul 7, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI (KHAN RESEARCH LABORATORIES): Born on April 6, 2000 at Khyber Agency. Left hand tail end batsman and left-arm medium fast bowler. Played 14 one day internationals since debut Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi on September 21, 2018. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

SHOAIB MALIK (SIALKOT): Born on February 1, 1982 at Sialkot. Right hand middle order batsman and off break bowler. Played 284 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Sharjah on October 14, 1999. Led Pakistan in 41 one day internationals, won 25 and lost 16. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

WAHAD RIAZ (WATDA): Born on June 28, 1985, Lahore. Right hand lower order batsman and left arm fast bowler. Played 79 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Sheikhupura on February 2, 2008. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.