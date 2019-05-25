Despite their meteoric rise in international cricket, Afghanistan will enter the 2019 Cricket World Cup as one of the underdogs. They earned the right to compete in the mega-event by winning the Qualifier. In the 2018 event, they defeated former World Champions West Indies twice, including the one-sided final.

If those performances are any indication, then they are ready to mingle with the big boys of world cricket. And this edition of World Cup might just prove to be the right platform to showcase the cricketing talents from a war-ravaged country.

Afghanistan are competing in cricket's grandest stage for the second successive edition after making World Cup debut in 2015. They have played six World Cup matches, winning one -- against Scotland.

Blessed with some of the finest spin talents, like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman, Afghanistan will be one of the most exciting teams in this edition of World Cup.

But Afghanistan are not just about Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb – three of their biggest stars. They also have battled-hardened players like Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, etc.

Coached by legendary Windies all-rounder, Phil Simmons, Afghans are sure to make their presence felt in the World Cup. They open their campaign with a fixture against defending champions Australia on June 1 at County Ground, Bristol.

An unwanted situation, however, crept in before the start of the tournament with the Afghanistan Cricket Board sacking Asghar as the team captain, just over a month before the start of the tournament. But the players remained united. And a united Afghan team can do wonders in the field.

MEET THE AFGHANISTAN TEAM



Seven players – Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammed Shahzad,

Mujeeb ur Rehman, Noor Ali Zardan, Rahmat Shah and Rashid Khan are participating in the World Cup for the first time.



GULBADIN NAIB (BOOST REGION-CAPTAIN)



Born on March 16, 1991 at Loger, the right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler has played 53 ODIs since making debut against Canada at Toronto on August 9, 2011. He has led Afghanistan to victory in the only ODI against Scotland at Edinburgh on May

10, 2019. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.



AFTAB ALAM (SPEEN GHAR REGION)



Born on November 30, 1992 at Nangarhar, the right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler has played 22 ODIs since making debut against Canada at Sharjah on February 16, 2010. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.



MOHAMMED ASGHAR AFGHAN (AMO REGION)



Born on December 26, 1987 at Kabul, the right-hand batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler has played 100 ODIs since making debut against Scotland at Benoni on April 19, 2009. The former captain had led Afghanistan in 56 ODIs – winning 31, losing 21, tied one and with three matches abandoned. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.



DAWLAT ZARDAN (BAND-E-AMIR REGION)



Born on March 19, 1988 at Khost, the right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast medium bowler has played 75 ODIs since making debut against Canada at King City (NW) on August 7, 2011. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.



HAMID HASSAN (PAKISTAN CUSTOMS)



Born on June 1, 1987 at Nengrakar, the right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast bowler has Played 33 ODIs since making debut against Scotland at Benoni on April 19, 2009. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.



HASHMATULLAH SHAHIDI (BAND-E-AMIR REGION)



Born on November 4, 1994 at Logar, the left-handed batsman and an off-break bowler has played 29 ODIs since making debut against Kenya at Sharjah on October 2, 2013. He is participating in the World Cup for the first time.



HAZRATULLAH ZAZAI (BAND-E-AMIR REGION)



Born March 23, 1998 at Paktia, the left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler has played seven ODIs since making debut against Ireland at Belfast, Aug 27, 2018. He is participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MOHAMMED NABI (LEICESTERSHIRE)



Born on January 1, 1985 at Loger, the right-handed batsman and an off-break bowler has played 111 ODIs since making debut against Scotland at Benoni on April 19, 2009. The former captain had led Afghanistan in 28 ODIs – winning 13 and losing 15. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.



MOHAMMED SHAHZAD MOHAMMADI (HABIB BANK LIMITED)



Born on January 10, 1987, Nangarhar, the right-handed batsman and a wicket-keeper has played 80 ODIs since making debut against the Netherlands at Amstelveen on August 30, 2009. He is participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MUJEEB UR RAHMAN (SPEEN GHAR REGION)



Born on March 28, 2001 at Khost, the right-handed batsman and an off-break bowler has played 28 ODIs since making debut against Ireland at Sharjah on December 5, 2017. He is participating in the World Cup for the first time.



NAJINBULLAH ZARDAN (BOOST REGION)



Born on February 28, 1993 at Logar, the left-handed batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler has played 55 ODIs since making debut against Ireland at Dublin on July 5, 2012. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.



NOOR ALI ZARDAN (MIS AINAK REGION)



Born on July 10, 1988 at Khost, the right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler has played 47 ODIs since making debut against Scotland at Benoni on April 19, 2009. He is participating in the World Cup for the first time.



RAHMAT SHAH (MIS AINAK REGION)



Born on July 6, 1993 at Paktia, the right-handed batsman and a leg-break googly bowler has played 59 ODIs since making debut against Scotland at Sharjah on March 6, 2013. He is participating in the World Cup for the first time.



RASHID KHAN ARMAN (SUSSEX)



Born on September 20, 1998, Nangarhar, the right-handed batsman and a leg-break googly bowler has played 57 ODIs since making debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on October 18, 2015. The former captain had led Afghanistan in four ODIs – winning one and losing three. He is participating in the World Cup for the first time.



SAMIULLAH SHENWARI ((BOOST REGION):



Born on February 3, 1987 at Nangrahar, the right-handed batsman and a leg-break bowler has played 81 ODIs since making debut against Scotland at Benoni on April 19, 2009. He is participating in the World Cup for the second time.

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)