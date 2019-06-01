﻿
India will start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a fixture against South Africa on June 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2019
Kagiso Rabada will lead South African pace attack against a celebrated Indian batting line-up which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, etc.
Composite: AP Photos
Days before the India vs South Africa match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 5, India fans tear apart Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for his 'immature' comment on Virat Kohli.

Rabada, one of the finest young fast bowlers in the world, told ESPNCrinfo in an interview that at times, India captain Kohli's on-field behavior "comes across as very immature".

Reliving an incident from the Delhi Capitals, for which Rabada led the attack until returning home due to an injury, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 24-year-old said, "I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse."

The fast bowler's statement, however, didn't go down well with Indian fans, and many of them took to social media platforms to slam the youngster.

Here are some reactions:

South Africa lost to England heavily in the tournament. Before meeting India, the Proteas will face Bangladesh in the fifth match on Sunday.

