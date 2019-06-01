Days before the India vs South Africa match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 5, India fans tear apart Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for his 'immature' comment on Virat Kohli.

Rabada, one of the finest young fast bowlers in the world, told ESPNCrinfo in an interview that at times, India captain Kohli's on-field behavior "comes across as very immature".

Reliving an incident from the Delhi Capitals, for which Rabada led the attack until returning home due to an injury, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 24-year-old said, "I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse."

The fast bowler's statement, however, didn't go down well with Indian fans, and many of them took to social media platforms to slam the youngster.

Rabada babu... araam se... pehla kabada tumhara hi hoga... June 5th ko.#IndvSA pic.twitter.com/Sfzpm7Wor4 — vishwasðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§¢ (@vishwaskverma) June 1, 2019

Thanks for ur kind words Mr.Rabada .That's also during #WC2019 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



I hope u all got it ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/mIsq1rf0tB — AðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Ananya888) June 1, 2019

If rabada had problems with Virat, he could have said it earlier... After SA tour he had 1.5 yrs, why did he choose this time just before WC match?? https://t.co/TxMrg2QVZE — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Twiitttterrrr) June 1, 2019

Faf to Rabada after he might have pumped Kohli with his comment: pic.twitter.com/zIbTlQmR1t — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 1, 2019

KAGISO RABADA IS A HYPOCRITEðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/hilg37hOdG — Abhi (@Kingkohli__Fan) June 1, 2019

As if Kagiso Rabada is very innocent!

He is a good athlete and bowler but why is he raising issues which he faced(if at all) in Jan'18 at this time.

I think he doesn't know that Indian Skipper doesn't read anything on social media.(Just in case he wants to flare VK's emotions). https://t.co/lP344BJYos — Dhanush Rustgi (@DRustgi) June 1, 2019

Pretty understandable given the fact that Kagiso Rabada got the better of him just two times out of eleven outings..#CWC19 https://t.co/8zYUt7Gqc3 pic.twitter.com/TGeF9DODYM — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith2) June 1, 2019

South Africa lost to England heavily in the tournament. Before meeting India, the Proteas will face Bangladesh in the fifth match on Sunday.

