ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs SA: India Have Learnt From Champions Trophy Final Defeat To Pakistan, Says Virat Kohli

India will start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on Wednesday when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on South Africa in Southampton

Outlook Web Bureau 04 June 2019
India captain Virat Kohli listens to a question from a journalist during a press conference ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on June 4, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-06-04T20:15:00+0530

On the eve of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa, captain Virat Kohli claimed that his team has learnt from the mistakes of the 2017 Champions Trophy when they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Full Coverage | Schedule | Points Table

The Men in Blue will start their campaign in the World Cup on Wednesday when the Kohli-led side takes on the Proteas in Southampton. The 30-year-old also said that introducing wrist spinners in the side was a step in that direction.

Addressing the media on the eve of the clash, Kohli said: "The lessons from the Champions Trophy -- is to play the cricket we know how to play. In the final, the better side won. We have plugged the gaps. We brought in wrist spinners to take wickets in the middle overs. We are a stronger side than Champions Trophy side."

He also expressed confidence in his team and said they have a good chance of winning their group stage games.

"The first week has been a gradual progress. A couple of lopsided games, a couple of one-sided games. There is a lot to learn about composure. The teams that are more composed have better chances of winning games, have better chances of handling pressure," Kohli said.

"We need to bring our experience into play to make better decisions tomorrow. The team that can handle pressure better will win the tournament," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

