Imran Tahir, 44, creates history by becoming the first spinner to deliver the first over of an ICC Cricket World Cup during the England vs South Africa match at The Oval, London

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2019
England opener Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by South African spinner Imran Tahir in the very first over of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa's Imran Tahir became the first ever spinner to bowl the first over of a Cricket World Cup on Thursday when he started the proceedings against hosts England at The Oval, London in the tournament opener of the 12th edition of ICC's grandest tournament.

LIVE BLOG || LIVE SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE

And voila, the leg-spinner soon got onto his wild celebratory run after dismissing dangerous England opener Jonny Bairstow off the very second delivery of the tournament. Caught behind, by Quinton de Kock.

Then nobody's catching him. Watch it here:

He thus managed to inspired fans to have their own meme fest. Samples here:

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Meanwhile, Bairstow, one of the most destructive batsmen, becomes the first opener to be out for a golden duck in the opening innings of a Cricket World Cup. He is also the first England opener to get a golden duck in any World Cup.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Outlook Web Bureau Imran Tahir Jonny Bairstow London ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup Sports

