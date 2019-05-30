South Africa's Imran Tahir became the first ever spinner to bowl the first over of a Cricket World Cup on Thursday when he started the proceedings against hosts England at The Oval, London in the tournament opener of the 12th edition of ICC's grandest tournament.

And voila, the leg-spinner soon got onto his wild celebratory run after dismissing dangerous England opener Jonny Bairstow off the very second delivery of the tournament. Caught behind, by Quinton de Kock.

Then nobody's catching him. Watch it here:

On his first ball faced in the first #CWC19 game, @jbairstow21 lost his wicket. #EngvSAhttps://t.co/y4gxUgAkaP — Twitter Moments UK & Ireland (@UKMoments) May 30, 2019

#ENGvSA - UPDATE:



Imran Tahir struck in the first over for the Proteas to get rid of Jonny Bairstow! England are 7-1 after two overs.



Jason Roy 2* (3)

Joe Root 5* (8)



Watch LIVE on @DStv Now >> https://t.co/3wUsZ1pF9y #CWC19 #FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/hFhRcGJLHS — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 30, 2019

Only had to wait two balls of the #CWC19 for one of these from Imran Tahir. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/HbhBkOFvKA — Saiendhra Moodley (@saiendhra) May 30, 2019

He thus managed to inspired fans to have their own meme fest. Samples here:

40 years two months and three days old, and he takes a wicket with the second delivery of the Cricket World Cup. Imran Tahir is a legend! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 30, 2019

Live scenes of Imran Tahir celebrating Johnny Bairstow's wicket and what followed after. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2To8E30Aqm — Arjun Chopra (@ArjunChopra_8) May 30, 2019

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Meanwhile, Bairstow, one of the most destructive batsmen, becomes the first opener to be out for a golden duck in the opening innings of a Cricket World Cup. He is also the first England opener to get a golden duck in any World Cup.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir