Celebrated all-rounder Andre Russell opened his scoring with a monster 103 metre six during West Indies' second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, but fans were not happy with his performance. (Highlights | Match Report | Full Coverage)

Russell failed to convert his good start, only managing 15 off 10 balls with the help of two fours and that six. Mitchell Starc, who took a five-wicket haul, claimed his wicket in the 39th over when the match was within Windies' grasp. Russell holed out at backward point, with Glenn Maxwell taking a very good catch.

Windies eventually lost the match by 15 runs, thus giving the defending champions Australia their second win in two matches. And fans around the world picked Russell as the main reason for Windies' defeat.

They blame him for going for the glory shots, like he did during the Indian Premier League, where he was adjudged the most valuable player.

Here are some reactions:

#AndreRussell needed to think tht this z not #ipl whr he will go jst bang bang bang..needed to hv a calm head agnst #Starc and elxplode on othr bwlrs..

bt alas..tht ws nolt supposed to be

nd it didnt hppn.@CricketAus didnt won it..

its @windiescricket 's game to lose..#WIvAUS — The_FouRth_iDiot (@bijendrasinha) June 6, 2019

Andre Russell bad shot cost that match — shakir Hayat (@shakir2612) June 6, 2019

I could strangle Andre Russell with my bare hands I’m so cross. He lost the Windies the game. Punch drunk with IPL power he comes in like a one/man selfish show. Yes, Holder had words with him. He didn’t listen. Asshole — Polythene Pam (@kanniekaknie) June 6, 2019

Should have knocked them off son Andre Russell’s shot selection let them down — Michael Lee Bromhall (@MickyBromhall) June 6, 2019

I put many tweets out during IPL which praised Andre Russell.



Today I was disappointed that he played for himself and not team. Nobody can hit every ball for six, especially when Starc bowling well.



He needed to get his head down and play ball on merits. #WIvENG #CWC19 — CricketBadger (@cricket_badger) June 6, 2019

Andre Russell can't earn money from westindies cricket https://t.co/wPTUw6Ihnc Andre u good play only for indian premier https://t.co/pRgsoXObvw..AUSTRALIA WILL BE 6TH TIME WORLD CHAMPION. ANDRE RUSSELL IS HALF MINDðÂÂµ AND KULTAR NILE OMG..what a allrounder.ðÂÂÂ — ujjwal srivastava (@PriyujjwalRaj) June 6, 2019

@windiescricket has BOTCHED the run chase when it was their game to lose and lose they did. Reckless cricket and approach at key moments in the game.



Andre Russell gave his wicket away astonishingly after being spoken to by the skipper #PoorDecisionMaking #CatchesWinMatches — Alric Williams (@alricwill) June 6, 2019

Andre Russell cost WI match against Australia. He was in form, hitting the ball really well and then with great effort, threw away his wicket to the best bowler in Australian line up.#AUSvWI — Mohib Alvi ÙÂ Ø­Ø¨ Ø¹ÙÂÙÂÛÂ (@mohibawan) June 6, 2019

Andre Russell throwing his wicket away was the turning point.



He single-handed could've taken #WI close to the target, or over it, had he toned his aggression down and waited for the bad balls. #AUSvWI — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) June 6, 2019

Cue in the rack stuff from the Windies at the end there. Should have won that game. Andre Russell needs a kick in the arse #AUSvWI #CWC19 — Darren Murphy ðÂÂÂ (@MrDMurphy) June 6, 2019

Sent into bat, Australia recovered from 38 for 4 to post a competitive 288 all out in 49 overs with Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 from 60 balls) and Steve Smith (73 from 103 balls) playing contrasting but equally important knocks.

Chasing 289 for a win, Windies were in the hunt for most part of their innings but they crumbled towards the end to score 273 for 9 from 50 overs.

Starc turned the match on its head by claiming three wickets in two overs in the dead after dismissing dangerous batsmen Chris Gayle (21) and Russell earlier.

West Indies needed 38 from the last five with four wickets in hand but Starc removed Carlos Brathwaite (16) and captain Jason Holder (51) in the space of four balls in the 46th over before returning to dismiss Sheldon Cottrell (1) in the 48th to grab his fifth wicket and end the Caribbean side's run chase.

Australia thus notched up their second win in the tournament after defeating Afghanistan in their first match, while the West Indies suffered their first loss after their triumph against Pakistan.