﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs WI: Andre Russell Hits Monster 103 Metre Six, But Fans Not Happy – WATCH

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs WI: Andre Russell Hits Monster 103 Metre Six, But Fans Not Happy – WATCH

Fans picked Andre Russell as the main reason for West Indies's 15-run defeat to Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match

Outlook Web Bureau 07 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs WI: Andre Russell Hits Monster 103 Metre Six, But Fans Not Happy – WATCH
Andre Russell failed to convert his good start, only managing 15 off 10 balls with the help of two fours and a six.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs WI: Andre Russell Hits Monster 103 Metre Six, But Fans Not Happy – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-07T02:57:02+0530

Celebrated all-rounder Andre Russell opened his scoring with a monster 103 metre six during West Indies' second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, but fans were not happy with his performance. (Highlights | Match Report | Full Coverage)

Watch that six here:

Russell failed to convert his good start, only managing 15 off 10 balls with the help of two fours and that six. Mitchell Starc, who took a five-wicket haul, claimed his wicket in the 39th over when the match was within Windies' grasp. Russell holed out at backward point, with Glenn Maxwell taking a very good catch.

Also Read: 'Determined' Umpire Ends Up 'Dismissing' Gayle

Windies eventually lost the match by 15 runs, thus giving the defending champions Australia their second win in two matches. And fans around the world picked Russell as the main reason for Windies' defeat.

They blame him for going for the glory shots, like he did during the Indian Premier League, where he was adjudged the most valuable player.

Here are some reactions:

Sent into bat, Australia recovered from 38 for 4 to post a competitive 288 all out in 49 overs with Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 from 60 balls) and Steve Smith (73 from 103 balls) playing contrasting but equally important knocks.

Chasing 289 for a win, Windies were in the hunt for most part of their innings but they crumbled towards the end to score 273 for 9 from 50 overs.

Starc turned the match on its head by claiming three wickets in two overs in the dead after dismissing dangerous batsmen Chris Gayle (21) and Russell earlier.

West Indies needed 38 from the last five with four wickets in hand but Starc removed Carlos Brathwaite (16) and captain Jason Holder (51) in the space of four balls in the 46th over before returning to dismiss Sheldon Cottrell (1) in the 48th to grab his fifth wicket and end the Caribbean side's run chase.

Australia thus notched up their second win in the tournament after defeating Afghanistan in their first match, while the West Indies suffered their first loss after their triumph against Pakistan.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Andre Russell David Mitchell Nottingham ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Australia Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup: Angry Indian Fans Take On ICC, Urge MS Dhoni Not To Remove Army Insignia From His Wicket-Keeping Gloves
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters