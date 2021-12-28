Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Awards 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Nominated For Test Cricketer Of The Year Award

Besides Ravichandran Ashwin, England skipper Joe Root, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne were also nominated for the ICC Test cricketer of the year award.

ICC Awards 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Nominated For Test Cricketer Of The Year Award
Ravichandran Ashwin snapped 52 wickets from eight Tests at an average of 16.23 and also contributed 337 runs with the bat at 28.08 with one century in the last one year. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

ICC Awards 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Nominated For Test Cricketer Of The Year Award
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T16:32:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 4:32 pm

Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday shortlisted as one of the four nominees for the ICC Test Cricketer of the year award.

SA Vs IND Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

The 35-year-old from Chennai snapped 52 wickets from eight Tests at an average of 16.23 and also contributed 337 runs with the bat at 28.08 with one century in the last one year.

Besides Ashwin, England skipper Joe Root, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne were the others to be nominated for the prestigious award, which recognise the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year.

The winner of the award will be announced on January 24.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"One of India's greatest match-winners in the longest format, R Ashwin again asserted his authority as one of the world's finest spinners in 2021. Apart from his wizardry with the ball, Ashwin also made invaluable contributions with the bat," the ICC said in a release.

Ashwin started the year on a high, scoring a patient 128-ball 29 against Australia in the Sydney Test. His partnership with Hanuma Vihari helped India achieve a memorable draw that kept the series level at 1-1.

At home against England, Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Series after he claimed 32 wickets from four matches at 14.72, while also contributing 189 runs with the bat.

The off-spinner had also picked up four wickets in the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand on a seam-friendly wicket in Southampton.

After sitting out of all four Tests in England, Ashwin shone bright in the home series against New Zealand, winning another Player of the Series award after picking up 14 wickets in two matches at 11.36 while also chipping in with a couple of handy knocks in the Kanpur Test.

The ICC Awards will comprise a total of 13 individual recognitions in all, as well as five Team of the Year announcements for each format across both men's and women's cricket.

The other individual categories include Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for men's Cricketer of the Year, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year, men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, women's T20I Cricketer of the Year, Emerging men's Cricketer of the Year, Emerging women's Cricketer of the Year, Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, women's Associate Cricketer of the Year, Spirit of Cricket Award and Umpire of the Year.

"The nominees for each of the first seven categories will be announced from 28 December to 31 December," ICC said.

"Each of those seven categories will have a shortlist of four nominees, comprising players who have had the most impactful performances in the period under consideration -- January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

"The nominees will be decided by the Awards panel, comprising prominent cricket journalists and broadcasters from across the globe along with Geoff Allardice, the ICC's CEO."

The apex body said that "the winners for each category will be announced in January", while "the official ICC Teams of the Year are set to be announced on 17 and 18 January."

"The individual awards pertaining to women's cricket will be announced on 23 January. The men's awards, as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year award, will be announced on 24 January," it further stated.

Tags

PTI Ravichandran Ashwin Joe Root Dimuth Karunaratne Kyle Jamieson Cricket India national cricket team ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket - Awards - Honours - Records Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Defending Champion Koneru Humpy Bounces Back In Style

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Full Schedule Of NZ Vs BAN - Watch Live On Amazon Prime

Premier League 2021-22: Edinson Cavani Salvages A Point For Manchester United Vs Newcastle

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3: Lungi Ngidi Triggers India Collapse - Lunch Report

Irfan Pathan Joins Kolkata's Legacy Football Club Mohammedan Sporting As Brand Ambassador

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Hapless England Equal Bangladesh's Horror Record In MCG Test - Statistical Highlights

Ashes 2021-22: Hapless England Equal Bangladesh's Horror Record In MCG Test - Statistical Highlights

IND Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa (90/4)

IND Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa (90/4)

Who Is Scott Boland

Who Is Scott Boland

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement