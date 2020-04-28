'I Was So Happy To Get Sachin Tendulkar Out', Brett Lee On His First Meeting With The Little Master

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Brett Lee spoke about his early bowling experience to none other than Sachin Tendulkar. The former Australian cricketer spoke about how happy he felt when he took the wicket of Tendulkar in their first meeting.

"I was 22 years when I got my first opportunity to play against the Little Master. I nicked him off and I thought I’m done. I didn’t care about a Test match since I was so happy to get Sachin Tendulkar out," said Lee.

Lavishing praise on the Little Master, Lee also revealed how Sachin would toy around with Shane Warne.

"He used to advance down the wicket a few times and invited Warne to bowl a fraction too short. Sometimes, he would wait patiently on the back foot and play those beautiful shots. It was almost like he was playing cat and mouse with Warne and not many batsmen can play cat and mouse with Shane Warne because he’s so talented. But on days, Sachin Tendulkar was toying with Warne and that does not happen often," said the former fast bowler.

Lee also revealed that Warne would get angry for not being able to get the wicket of Tendulkar. "The way Sachin used to read bowlers out of their hand, the different technique he used to play different balls was pure class. There were times when Warne would try and get the trajectory a bit different through the air and sometimes, he would try and get a few balls to drop. Every time he would try the subtle variations, there was only Sachin who would pick them up. Warne would bamboozle other batsmen around the world, but Sachin would watch the hand much better than most of the other batsmen. Warne hated it, he would come back and say that he tried everything to get Sachin out, but he couldn’t," he quipped.