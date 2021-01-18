I-League: Real Kashmir, Debutants Sudeva Delhi Lock Horns In Top-4 Clash

Upbeat after a win against formidable Chennai City, Real Kashmir FC would look to maintain their momentum when they square off against debutants Sudeva Delhi FC in a top-four I-League clash here on Tuesday. (More Football News)



RKFC began with a 1-1 draw against TRAU but blanked the opponents from South India 2-0. They are placed third, just above the Delhi side but have equal points (4) alongside table-toppers Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC.



"To win the Hero I-League is tough as every game presents its own set of challenges. Sudeva won't be any different, however, we are ready for the match and would aim for the win. We want to also create pressure on the other two title challengers who are above us," head coach David Robertson said.



Afghan International Haroon Amiri said, "Sudeva Delhi FC have a strong team with the likes of Kean (Lewis) leading them. It won't be an easy outing for us but we are ready for it. We know we will have to initiate attacks and take an early lead if we are to win the match."



Sudeva Delhi FC won their first match with a comfortable 3-0 margin against Indian Arrows 3-0 but it's a different ball game altogether against the Snow Tigers.



Head coach Chencho Dorji is wary of the threat that Real Kashmir presents.



"They are one of the best sides in the nation and we have to be very focused going into the match. Every game is very important and the season will become tougher as it progresses.



"We have to be more disciplined both in attack and defence. We are optimistic of our chances against them," he added.

Midfielder Kean Lewis said, "There are no easy teams in the Hero I-League, so every game is going to be very difficult and challenging. We know that Real Kashmir are deadly in attack and we have to be on our toes if we are to get a positive result."





