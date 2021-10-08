Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United, Madan Maharaj FC Share Spoils

The result leaves Madan Maharaj FC with a draw from their first match, while FC Bengaluru United remain on two points from two matches after drawing both their games in Group A so far.

I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United, Madan Maharaj FC Share Spoils
FC Bengaluru United and Madan Maharaj FC players fight for the ball during their I-League qualifier match. | Courtesy: Twitter (@ILeagueOfficial)

Trending

I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United, Madan Maharaj FC Share Spoils
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T20:35:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 8:35 pm

FC Bengaluru United and debutants Madan Maharaj FC shared the spoils after engaging in a six-goal thriller in the I-League Qualifiers in Bengaluru on Friday. (More Football News)

Sanju Pradhan (68th minute), Arun Kumar (80th) and Jaison Vaz (90+5th) scored for FC Bengaluru United, while Madan Maharaj FC found the goals through (Shubham Bhowmick (12th, 52nd) and Jiten Murmu (90+4th) at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Madan Maharaj took a 2-0 lead through a brace from striker Bhowmick, before being pegged back to 2-2 by goals from Pradhan and Kumar. Both the sides shared one goal each in added time of the second half to finish the match with one point each.

Bengaluru began the encounter by making it clear that they would try to gain the upper hand by having more possession and counter pressing high up the field immediately in case of losing the ball.

As FCBU played with high intensity in the opening exchanges, it remained to be seen if the home side could sustain playing with such high energy over the course of the full 90 minutes.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

On the other hand, Madan Maharaj FC from Madhya Pradesh grew into the game gradually. This approach reaped an early reward for MMFC, who broke the deadlock in the 12th minute through Bhowmick after veteran midfielder Mehtab Hossain played a long, searching ball.

The result leaves Madan Maharaj FC with a draw from their first match, while FC Bengaluru United remain on two points from two matches after drawing both their games in Group A so far.

Tags

PTI Bengaluru Football Indian football I-League, 2nd Division Sports
Advertisement

More from Sports

India Women To Play In FIH Hockey Pro League

India Women To Play In FIH Hockey Pro League

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Make Three Changes - Check Updated 15-Man Squad

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Make Three Changes - Check Updated 15-Man Squad

ISL 2021-22: Sergio Lobera Steps Down As Mumbai City Coach; Des Buckingham To Take Over

ISL 2021-22: Sergio Lobera Steps Down As Mumbai City Coach; Des Buckingham To Take Over

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Deepak Kumar In Fray As More Than 600 Pugilists Get Ready For Belgrade Showdown

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Deepak Kumar In Fray As More Than 600 Pugilists Get Ready For Belgrade Showdown

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

PTI / After amassing 235/9, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the playoffs ahead of KKR but expectedly that did not happen.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement