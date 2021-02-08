February 08, 2021
Corona
I-League: Mohammeddan Sporting Beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1

Mohammedan Sporting have 10 points from 6 games are placed third in the I-League table. Gokulam Kerala are placed 8th with 7 points from six games

PTI 08 February 2021
Mohammeddan Sporting's John Chidi Uzodinma scores against Gokulam Kerala
Courtesy: I-League
2021-02-08T21:55:43+05:30

Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 riding on goals from John Chidi Uzodinma and Asheer Akhtar in an I-League encounter in Kalyani, West Bengal on Monday. (More Football News)

For Gokulam, Sharif Mukhammad's long-range strike late in the game only proved to be a consolation.

The Black Panthers broke the deadlock in the 41st minute when Faisal Ali received the ball outside the opposition penalty box and released a through-ball for Chidi, whose powerful shot gave his team 1-0 lead.

The match was sealed in the 67th minute when Sebastian Thangmuansang stretched in order to intercept Gani Ahmmed Nigam's dipping cross from a left flank free-kick.

But, all he did was set the ball perfectly into the path of Asheer Akhtar, and the defender made no mistake in putting it past Ubaid in the Kerala goal.

Sharif pulled one back for Gokulam Kerala in the 76th minute when Dennis Antwi provided a cut-back for Sharif. The Afghan defender then unleashed a curling long-ranger to beat Roy and give his side a ray of hope.

With this win, Mohammedan Sporting now have 10 points from 6 games are placed third behind Churchill Brothers (13 points from 7 games) and Real Kashmir (10 points from 6 games). Real Kashmir are a notch ahead by virtue of better goal difference.

Gokulam are placed 8th with 7 points from six games.

