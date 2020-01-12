I-League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Arrows Vs TRAU FC Football Match

All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows host TRAU FC in the I-League on Sunday. The Arrows, after six games, find themselves rooted to the bottom of the standings. TRAU, on the other hand, lifted themselves off the foot of the league standings following their maiden victory over city rivals NEROCA. (More Football News)

However, the young Arrows have shown signs of resilience, giving every team a run for their money until the final whistle. Despite falling short against Mohun Bagan in their previous game, Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach, Indian Arrows reflected on the positives.

Another stat to be taken into account is that the Tiddim Road outfit from Manipur have been unbeaten for three games now, with their last defeat dating back to almost a month ago, when they lost to Kolkata giants East Bengal on December 14.

Buoyed by their recent form, TRAU can move two places up to seventh in the standings, if they can come away with three points but against coach Venkatesh's young Arrows, it will always be a hard-fought affair.

What is the kick-off time for the I-League 2019-20 match between Indian Arrows and TRAU FC on Sunday (January 12)?

Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC match of I-League 2019-20 will start at 5:00 PM IST. The match is being played at Tilak Maiden, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC match on TV and live streaming?

Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC match will be broadcast live on DSPORT and live streaming will be available Jio TV. Facebook pages of DSPORT and I-League may also show live streaming of the match.