I-League: Indian Arrows Face Tough Test Against Former Champions Aizawl FC

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team, Indian Arrows will face tough test of credentials when the young turks clash against former champions Aizawl FC in the I-League, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Indian Arrows have showcased some eye-catching performances this season. They have played with style and panache during the season, which aided them in their development.

Although their last match ended in a loss to Chennai City FC, the Arrows would aim to once again rekindle their flame and give Aizawl FC a run for their money.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match meet, Indian Arrows assistant coach Mahesh Gawali said, "It is the second last match of the Hero I-league for us. The boys are motivated and positive for the match. They are ready for the game."

"I think everyone knows that this is the first season for the majority of the boys in the team. After 12 matches in the I-League, the boys know where they stand and they have gained a lot of experience. As you know the Indian Arrows is a long-term project and is a part of the preparation of AFC U-19 qualifiers," he added.

With safety from relegation assured, Aizawl FC will aim to continue their winning streak and look to exact revenge as the previous match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, courtesy a last-minute goal by Indian Arrows' Sajad Hussain.

Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law said, "Every game is important, every point is important for us and just because we are safe doesn't mean that we are going to take it easy.

"We have to pick up all possible points in our next two fixtures. We want to end the season with more points than the super six."

