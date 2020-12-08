December 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  I-League: First-Timers Sudeva Delhi FC Face Mohammedan SC On January 9

I-League: First-Timers Sudeva Delhi FC Face Mohammedan SC On January 9

The entire league will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI 08 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
I-League: First-Timers Sudeva Delhi FC Face Mohammedan SC On January 9
The entire I-League will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AIFF
I-League: First-Timers Sudeva Delhi FC Face Mohammedan SC On January 9
outlookindia.com
2020-12-08T17:41:09+05:30

Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC will take on Mohammedan SC to kick off the Hero I-League on January 9 in Kolkata, according to fixtures released by the All India Football Federation on Tuesday.  (More Sports News)

The entire league will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming season of the second tier league will be played at three venues -- Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium, Kalyani Municipal Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

The opening day will feature the clash between Sudeva Delhi FC and Mohammedan SC scheduled to be played from 2 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium.

The season opener will be followed by successive kick-offs between RoundGlass Punjab FC and Aizawl FC at 4pm and Gokulam Kerala FC and Chennai City FC at 7pm. Both these games will be being held at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

The organisers have released fixtures for the first half of the 11-team league. The schedule covers the first 10 rounds of matches to be played till February 24.

The matches will be broadcast live on 1Sports and streamed live on social media/OTT.

All the teams' players and officials, along with the referees and other officials from the local organising committee, will be operating from within the safety of a bio-secure bubble.

"We are about to experience a new version of the Hero I-League this time as all the teams will be operating from within the bubble," said Sunando Dhar, CEO, AIFF Leagues.

"It will indeed be a unique experience for all the players, coaches and officials involved.

"Of course, we would have loved to have had fans in the stands, but due to the current circumstances, that would not be possible. I just want to convey to all the fans that we will all we there for each other in spirit. I wish all the teams the best ahead of the tournament," he added.

Owing to the pandemic, the previous edition of the second-tier league was stopped abruptly before football action resumed in India through the I-League Qualifier in October this year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL 2020-21 Match 22 Preview: Mumbai City Aim To Continue Winning Streak Against Chennaiyin FC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI I-League Football I-League, 2nd Division Indian football Football Sports COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos