Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

I-League 2021-22: Tiago Adan Hits Brace In Real Kashmir's 3-2 Win Over Aizawl FC

In a thrilling I-League 2021-22 match, Tiago Adan scored in the 8th minute to give Real Kashmir an early lead against Aizawl FC. He netted one more before Mason Robertson got a third for the team against the former champions.

I-League 2021-22: Tiago Adan Hits Brace In Real Kashmir's 3-2 Win Over Aizawl FC
Tiago Adan of Real Kashmir celebrates after scoring a goal against Aizawl FC during their I-League 2021-22 match in Kolkata. | Courtesy: Twitter (@ILeagueOfficial)

Trending

I-League 2021-22: Tiago Adan Hits Brace In Real Kashmir's 3-2 Win Over Aizawl FC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T21:20:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 9:20 pm

Tiago Adan and Mason Robertson found themselves on target as a determined Real Kashmir eked out a thrilling 3-2 win over Aizawl FC in their first game of the I-League 2021/22 season in Kolkata on Monday. (More Football News)

While Tiago scored a brace in the match, Robertson scored the crucial third goal for the Snow Leopards in the second half. Aizawl FC did well to lead in possession stats, and remained in contest till the final whistle.

Ayush Chhetri got the first shot of the match away in the 7th minute of play after he received a pass from a corner. But his long-range hit went wide off the target.

Two minutes later, Real Kashmir received a corner of their own and Surchandra Singh sent the ball straight into the box, which was headed in to the back of the net by striker Tiago Adan to give the Snow Leopards a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute.

Aizawl FC continued to enjoy the possession as the first half progressed but could create very little chances.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Aizawl FC received their second corner in the 29th minute, but the long-range shot from skipper R Malsawmtluanga went awry and the opportunity was missed.

Nearly 10 minutes later, Aizawl FC received their third corner, and this time, Lalthakima Ralte latched on to the cross with a direct header and scored the equaliser in the 38th minute to make it 1-1.

Unfortunately for Aizawl FC, Real Kashmir's Tiago restored the lead in the additional minutes of the first half. A corner from Surchandra reached Mason, but his shot was parried away by the goalkeeper Lalmuansanga to Tiago, who latched on the rebound and struck it in to make it 2-1 as the first half came to a close.

The second half started with Aizawl continuing to keep the possession and searching for the equaliser.

In the 66th minute, Robertson got the third goal for Real Kashmir as he managed to get a header on the ball on a cross by Thoi Singh from the left flank. The ball went into the net and Real Kashmir went 3-1 up.

Just when it looked like Real Kashmir would run away with the win, a twist came in the 85th minute with Ramhlunchhunga scoring a goal with a shot from outside the box to reduce the deficit.

Tiago Adnan, who was the star performer for Real Kashmir, was stretchered off with three minutes remaining in the match.

Five additional minutes were added to the game and Real Kashmir comfortably defended the incessant attacks from Aizawl FC in the injury time.

Tags

PTI Kolkata I-League Football Indian football Real Kashmir Aizawl FC Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Frustrated At EPL's 3-sub Rule As COVID-19 Cases Bite

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Frustrated At EPL's 3-sub Rule As COVID-19 Cases Bite

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets, Enter Semis

Yearender 2021: Tokyo Olympics Performances Usher In New Dawn For Indian Hockey

Yearender 2021: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Lifts Spirits But Weightlifting Faces Uncertain Future

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Will Look To Realign Targets After Day 2 Wash Out

Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Says Manager Ralf Rangnick

I-League 2021-22: Sergio Mendi Hat-trick Helps NEROCA Beat Sreenidi Deccan 3-2

SA vs IND 2021-22: Why Losing ODI Captaincy A 'Blessing In Disguise' For Virat Kohli, Explains Ravi Shastri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: MCG Records 2nd Lowest 1st Innings Aggregate In 31 Years – Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: MCG Records 2nd Lowest 1st Innings Aggregate In 31 Years – Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG: James Anderson, Marcus Harris Want Ashes Series To Go On Despite Covid Scare

AUS Vs ENG: James Anderson, Marcus Harris Want Ashes Series To Go On Despite Covid Scare

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland Leave England In Big Trouble In MCG Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland Leave England In Big Trouble In MCG Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Age Is Just A Number For England Fast Bowler James Anderson – Watch

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Age Is Just A Number For England Fast Bowler James Anderson – Watch

Read More from Outlook

Precautionary Dose | Who Is It For? 10 Points

Precautionary Dose | Who Is It For? 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi did not term the third vaccine dose as the more popular ‘booster shot’. Instead, he named it ‘precautionary dose’. What is the ‘precautionary’ dose and who is it for?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement