I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir Edge Past Chennai City For First Win Of The Season

Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season with a 2-1 defeat of the defending champion Chennai City.
Danish Farooq (22nd minute) and Ivory's Bazie Armand (27th) scored for the winners while Syed Suhail Pasha was the lone scorer for the visitors as he found the net in the 48th minute.
Real Kashmir had drawn their away matches against Kolkata giants East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) of Imphal before taking on the Holders.
'Nothing Going Right In Party': BJP's Haryana Ally Faces Rebellion
'Used To Happen In Pakistan, Bangladesh': Army Chief's Comment On CAA Protests Evokes Sharp Reaction
Alleging Discrimination, Thousands Of Dalits To Convert To Islam In Tamil Nadu
UP Police Release Photos, Videos Of Protesters Brandishing Guns
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study