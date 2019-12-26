December 27, 2019
Poshan
I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir Edge Past Chennai City For First Win Of The Season

Danish Farooq and Bazie Armand scored for Real Kashmir, meanwhile Suhail Pasha scored for Chennai City in their 2019-20 I-League fixture.

PTI 26 December 2019
Real Kashmir have won their first match in three fixture this season.
2019-12-26T16:29:33+0530

Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season with a 2-1 defeat of the defending champion Chennai City.

(Football News)

Danish Farooq (22nd minute) and Ivory's Bazie Armand (27th) scored for the winners while Syed Suhail Pasha was the lone scorer for the visitors as he found the net in the 48th minute.

Real Kashmir had drawn their away matches against Kolkata giants East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) of Imphal before taking on the Holders.

