I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala Vs Chennai City Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch Southern Derby Football Match

Defending champions Chennai City FC will look to get their house in order when they take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the first Southern Derby of I-League 2019-20 at the EMS Stadium, Kozhikode on Thursday.

Gokulam Kerala will be disappointed that they could not make the most of the one-man advantage against Aizawl FC in the last match, where for most of the second half they dominated every aspect of the play with a plethora of attacks. (More Football News)

After going winless for the last two matches, it will be interesting to see how Gokulam can live up to the expectation before hosting the reigning champions who haven't hit the gas pedal until now.

Chennai City FC, on the other hand, haven't had much luck this season. Stricken with injuries and being marred by the loss of their marquee striker Pedro Manzi, the defending champions are faced with an uphill task.

Kerala are currently sixth in the table with seven points from four matches while Chennai are eighth with five points from five games.

What is the kick-off time for the I-League 2019-20 match between Gokulam Kerala Vs Chennai City?

Gokulam Kerala Vs Chennai City match of I-League 2019 -20 will start at 7:15 PM IST on Thursday (January 9). The match is being played at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala Vs Chennai City match on TV and live streaming?

Gokulam Kerala Vs Chennai City match will be broadcast live on DSPORT and live streaming will be available Jio TV. Facebook pages of DSPORT and I-League may also show live streaming of the match.