I-League 2018-19 Season Finale: When And Where To Watch The Crowning Of India's New Champions

On the last day of the I-League 2018-19 season, both the title contenders – Chennai City FC and East Bengal – will play their respective 'finals' in simultaneous kick-offs in two south Indian cities.

A win is all leaders Chennai City need against the defending champions Minerva Punjab to a maiden title.

East Bengal, one of India's most successful clubs, can hope for a favourable result from the Chennai-Punjab match to win their first league title. But for that, they will first need to win their match against Gokulam Kerala.

With 40 points in 19 games, Chennai are top of the table. East Bengal are one point behind.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir will fight for the third place, taking on Aizawl FC and NEROCA FC respectively in two separate matches beginning simultaneously in the hills of North East.

Churchill are placed third currently with 34 points and will be ending their league campaign on Saturday. But Kashmir, on the other hand, are a point behind in fourth, but with a re-scheduled game in hand against Minerva, will know that if they win on Saturday and Churchill do not, the third spot is secure.

Chennai had the opportunity to win the title in the previous match but succumbed to a dramatic 2-3 defeat at the hands of Churchill Brothers.

All You Need To Know About The Final Day Of Season:

Date: March 9 (Saturday)

Matches:

2:00 PM Kick-Offs - NEROCA Vs Real Kashmir at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal; Aizawl FC Vs Churchill Brothers at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

5:00 PM Kick-Offs - Gokulam Kerala Vs East Bengal at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode; Chennai City Vs Minerva Punjab at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV